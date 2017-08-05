Weekend Weather: Check weather radar here

As inclement weather continues to move through the region, stay up to date with FOX 4’s interactive radar map.

Several events were canceled Saturday, including the Kansas City Royals game, which will be played as a doubleheader Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area into Sunday morning. The main concern for flooding comes Saturday evening into early Sunday (before daybreak). Some areas may see in excess of 5″ of rain. Sunday will be improving and not surprisingly Monday will be near perfect for August around the KC area.

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for

their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

