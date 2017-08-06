Boy shot and killed at home in Kansas City; father calls for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy who police say is under five-years old, reportedly shot and killed himself early Sunday morning at a home in south Kansas City.

That’s what the father says happened at the home in the 9600 block of Lydia at about 1:13 a.m., after the father called 911.

Police found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The father of the child was home at the time of the shooting and called police. Further information will be released as the investigation continues.

