KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a double shooting in KCK Sunday night.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday that officers were at the scene at 62nd and Haskell, and that one person was confirmed dead.

The victims have not yet been identified.