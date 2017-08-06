Community holds vigil for slain owner of Charlie D’s Catfish restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are still are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Kansas City, Kan. man three days ago.

39-year-old Derrick Horton was shot multiple times in the stomach and left near 63rd and Malvern Avenue.

Sunday, people gathered to remember him at his restaurant, Charlie D's Fried Catfish.

Loved ones said Derrick Horton was a father, husband, business owner and a beloved member of this community. Around one hundred people came out to remember his life.

The group gathered at a place where Horton spent a lot of time -- his restaurant, Charlie D's Catfish near 64th and Parallel.

Family members were so emotional they couldn't talk about Horton without being brought to tears. His sister said she just saw her brother the day before he was killed, and he gave her a meal from the restaurant for free.

"We love him. We are going to miss him so much. We just love him and we miss him, so we wanted to light a candle and do a balloon release on behalf of my brother."

Horton was a father of three. Family said he loved to crack jokes and had a lovable personality. Police said it appears Horton, who was armed with a handgun, got out of his car near 63rd and Malvern and approached a driver, argued with a man and then he was shot.

He was supposed to be on a quick run to the neighborhood store.

If you have any information, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.