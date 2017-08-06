FOX 4 talks with Christopher Nolan, director of war epic ‘Dunkirk’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got a chance to sit down with Christopher Nolan, the director of the new war epic "Dunkirk."

The film tells the harrowing story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, and France who find themselves surrounded by the German army and are forced to evacuate during a fierce battle in World War II.

Nolan, known for directing some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters in recent years including Inception, Interstellar, and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote and directed the film, which has opened to rave reviews and box office success.

