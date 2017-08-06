Make ahead Breakfast Burritos recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos

Makes 8 servings (1 burrito per serving)

1 cup diced potatoes (1 medium potato)

1/2 cup diced onions (1/2 medium onion)

1 cup diced red bell peppers (1 medium pepper)

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

8 eggs, beaten

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces 2% fat cheddar cheese, shredded

8 (8 inch) whole wheat tortillas

Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Cook the potatoes for 5-7 minutes over medium heat. Add onions and peppers to the potatoes. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the potatoes are browned. Add spinach and cook until wilted. Add beaten eggs, garlic powder, cumin and pepper to the vegetable mixture and cook for 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Stir frequently until eggs are firm. To make each burrito, use 1 tablespoon of cheese and 1/2 cup of the egg mixture in each tortilla. Fold sides of tortilla in and roll up to enclose filling. Serve or freeze for later. To freeze the burritos, wrap each burrito tightly in waxed paper. Freeze in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Seal wrapped burritos in a freezer bag when they are frozen. To reheat the frozen burritos: Remove the waxed paper and wrap burrito in a paper towel. Set microwave on medium power. Heat burrito for 2-4 minutes until heated through.

Nutritional information per serving: 253 calories, 11g fat (4g saturated fat), 174mg cholesterol, 555mg sodium, 28g carbohydrate, 5.5g fiber, 14g protein

(Source: adapted from Iowa State University Extension