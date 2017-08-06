One dead after officer-involved shooting near 34th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers.

The incident occurred Sunday around 12:30 p.m. near 34th and Prospect. FOX 4 is working to learn exactly what led to the shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. A police spokesperson said that person later died.

No officers were injured.

The incident is still under investigation. FOX 4 is speaking to police and will update this story as information becomes available.