Recent rainfalls have metro water damage cleaners flooded with business

Saturday night's weather wasn't as bad as the last major bout of storms, but it still has clean-up crews running ragged. The area has had so much damage the last few weeks that crews are coming in from out-of-state to help metro homeowners and businesses.

On Sunday, crews used forklifts, fans, and water hoses to clear out a Grandview business.

"The science of drying; that's what we live with every day" said Brian Wagler with SERVPRO. "This is every day for us."

That scientific sound of water damage restoration is something a lot of Kansas City homes and businesses are hearing these days. And it is a sound SERVPRO crews are frankly getting tired of hearing.

"Is it bad right now?" asked Wagler. "My employees are shot. But they're muscling through."

Wagler continued, "We traveled all over the country for storms. This month we were in Wisconsin; we were in Michigan."

"And then we came back to this the last couple of weeks," he said. "Extremely busy, have some really tired people."

So SERVPRO has both hired additional crews in Kansas City, and called for back up from out of town.

"We've had just as many phone calls because the ground is saturated," said Wagler, "and the residential area is huge right now."

He explained, "There's no where for (the water) to go. It's not going to soak into the ground anymore. It's all going to run off or it's going to eke its way into the basements."

So while some crews are working on getting this area business back up and running after the flooding, the other crews can handle the flood of calls from flooded homes.

"When an event happens like this," said Wagler, "they expect us to be there."

Wagler also says if water gets into your carpets, be careful.

Since much of this rain is groundwater, insurance may not cover the damage. That means homeowners may try to do it themselves.

Many homeowners pull up their carpets, yet ignore the water that seeps into the walls.

"The main thing is, if you try to do it on your own and don't do it the right way, mold is going to develop. Even though we've had some great temperatures right now, it's still August. Humidity levels are still up and it's warm. Mold likes all of that."

If you try to do it yourself, and then call a professional to do it right, expect to pay about triple what you initially spent.

"If you have mold," said Wagler, "you can take a $3,000 expense and triple it."