Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair celebrates handmade KC creativity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Storms on Saturday night gave way for the perfect day on Sunday. Local makers at the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair outside of the Nelson Atkins Museum were thrilled with the August weather.

So were the thousands of shoppers who love to buy local. More than 100 vendors showcased their creativity with all things Kansas City, handmade and vintage.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spent the morning talking with creators about their small businesses.

If you missed today's event, no worries. The Strawberry Swing will pop up again for a Fall Swing the last weekend in September and a Holiday Swing at Union Station in December.