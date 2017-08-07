Clinton, Mo., man wanted for killing of officer during traffic stop

CLINTON, Mo. — A manhunt is underway Monday morning for Ian McCarthy, 39, a Clinton, Mo., man suspected of killing a Clinton, Mo. police officer during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10: 45 p.m. Sunday, Officer Gary Michael, 37, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. He stopped the driver along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver fired a round towards the officer, striking Michael.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol considers 39-year-old Ian McCarthy from Clinton, Mo., the suspect in the case. According to online records, in July 2015, McCarthy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. FOX 4 continues to look into his history.

According to Sgt. Lowe, Officer Michael tried to return fire, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle. By 6:30 a.m., officers had located the suspect vehicle, but the suspect remained on the run.

“We searched the house we believed the person we were looking for might have been in,” Sgt. Lowe said. “He was not in that house.”

“We have every reason to believe he is still in Clinton,” Sgt. Lowe said. “We don’t have any information indicating he’s out of the area. Having said that, it does not mean it is not the case. We are diligent in thinking he’s somewhere in the area still.”

Check points have since been set up around Clinton, Mo. Henry County Deputies, Missouri State Troopers and Clinton Police have several parts of the city blocked off. All looking for McCarthy.

Officer Michael was just 37-years-old and had less than a year of experience with the police department. He leaves behind a wife and step sons.

“It’s a tragedy obviously for his family, it’s a tragedy for Clinton Police Department, but it’s a tragedy for this community,” Sgt. Lowe said. “He was doing his job. He was there protecting and serving and that’s what we’re called to do. He did it, and he did it with heroic fashion.”

Fox 4’s Nicole DiAntonio is in Clinton, Mo. She talked to a person who was working nearby when Michael was shot.

“By the time I got to where the door is… I heard one pop, then four pops back to back. I walked outside and heard a lot of people saying oh my gosh. Saying someone had been shot. I come down here around the corner over here at the edge of the building … That time I see the officer being picked up by another officer. Not a pretty scene to describe,” said Levi Pajula.

He said there are no words to describe the loss of Officer Michael. He also knows the suspect.

“My main feeling is just getting back to my kids. Where they were looking for him was just a block from where my house is. Come to find out this man lives right around the block from me. You never seem like a bad guy. Has two dogs. Always kept himself,” Pajula said.

“He will come in here for coffee, normal stuff. Really good guy he always leaves a tip. Even when he doesn’t buy something big, he always leaves at least a dollar tip…”

Area police departments expressed their condolences for the Clinton Police Department:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clinton Police Dept. Hearts are heavy. — Travis Forbes (@ChiefTForbes) August 7, 2017

Our thoughts & heartfelt condolences with Clinton, MO PD who lost an officer in the line of duty overnight. #RIP #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/dLYCSuQpGj — JohnsonCo Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) August 7, 2017

Our hearts are heavy this morning, and our prayers are with the Clinton Police Department and the fallen officers family. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/CrF3Iu45ZV — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 7, 2017

