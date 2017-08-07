Clinton, Mo., officer killed in the line of duty, law enforcement continues search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- A manhunt is underway Monday morning for the suspect who shot and killed a Clinton, Mo. officer.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10: 45 p.m. Sunday officer Gary Michael initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on a registration violation along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff's office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver, the driver fired a round towards the officer. That round struck the officer.

According to Sgt. Lowe, Officer Michael tried to return fire, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene in their vehicle. By 6:30 a.m., officer had located the suspect vehicle, but the suspect remained on the run.

Check points have since been set up around Clinton, Mo. Henry County Deputies, Missouri State Troopers and Clinton Police have several parts of the city blocked off. All looking for suspect who shot and killed Officer Michael during overnight hours.

Alert: Person of Interest in the fatal shooting of a Clinton Police Officer:

Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton. Any info call 911. pic.twitter.com/SIS2RwuHBK — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 7, 2017

Officer Michael was just 37-years-old and had than a year of experience with the police department.

“It’s a tragedy obviously for his family, it’s a tragedy for Clinton Police Department, but it’s a tragedy for this community,” Sgt. Lowe said. “He was doing his job. He was there protecting and serving and that’s what we’re called to do. He did it, and he did it with heroic fashion.“

Fox 4's Nicole DiAntonio is in Clinton, Mo. We will be providing updates as they become available. Refresh this page for the latest or turn your TV to Fox 4.

Area police departments expressed their condolences for the Clinton Police Department:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clinton Police Dept. Hearts are heavy. — Travis Forbes (@ChiefTForbes) August 7, 2017

Our thoughts & heartfelt condolences with Clinton, MO PD who lost an officer in the line of duty overnight. #RIP #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/dLYCSuQpGj — JohnsonCo Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) August 7, 2017

Our hearts are heavy this morning, and our prayers are with the Clinton Police Department and the fallen officers family. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/CrF3Iu45ZV — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 7, 2017

Below was video footage from Clinton, Mo.

Want to get an alert on your phone as developments in the case are made? Download the fox4kc app and be sure to sign up under “alerts” for “push notifications” to stay informed FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app