Construction co. discovers bones "many, many, many years old" while digging near KC Star building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., police are waiting for the medical examiner after bones were discovered at a construction site Monday.

Police say a construction company was digging in the area of 18th and McGee, between Christopher Elbow Chocolates and the Kansas City Star Building, when they discovered the bones.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department says they are not sure if the bones are human. They are waiting on the medical examiner to help them in their investigation.

Snapp told Fox 4 the bones are believed to be “many, many, many years old.”