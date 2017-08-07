Family members hold vigil at baseball field where teen showed promise of bright future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Loved ones said he was a devoted athlete who had plans to go off to college and become an engineer. On Sunday night, family said Le’Andrew Vaughn,17, and his cousin Adarius Barber, 16 were both shot and killed.

They said a family friend who was with them was also injured. The teens were shot near 62nd and Haskell.

Family members held a vigil on Monday evening at the baseball field where Le’Andrew Vaughn played KCK RBI.

“He had dreams and aspirations and you know he was excited he was getting ready to start his senior year in high school and was looking forward to graduating and going to college,” said Le’Andrew’s mom, Crystal Hayes.

Family said the teens were having a boys night out and enjoying one of the last weekends of summer when they were shot and killed.

Teammates of Le’Andrew said he went by the nickname ‘Dash’ because he was such a fast runner. His coach said other players should look up to Le’Andrew.

“He was a great kid, he was a good ball player but I think he was a better person,” said Tom Witter, who coached him in baseball.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney also came out to the vigil. He encouraged friends and family to screenshot anything suspicious they see on social media about the incident and send it to police.

If you have information police ask you to call (816)-474-TIPS.