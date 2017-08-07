× Suspect shot in Independence during encounter with police; officer uninjured

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — In a second incident in the FOX 4 viewing area, gunfire was reported during an encounter between a police officer and a citizen Monday morning near 19th and Blue Ridge in Independence, Mo., according to the Indep.Mo.com twitter account.

It is unclear if the suspect fired shots at the officer. Police tell FOX 4 on the scene that the suspect was shot. During the ordeal that occurred, a police car crashed into a mobile home.

Police say no one escaped, they are not looking for anyone and there is no danger to the public. The officer was not injured.

19th & Blue Ridge – Shots fired during a pursuit, officer involved shooting. — IndepMo.Com (@indepmo) August 7, 2017

FOX 4 is working to learn more about what led to the gunfire in Independence. FOX 4’s Megan Dillard will cover the story for FOX 4 newscast viewers, for the fox4kc app and Facebook page. Look for updates here from her.

In a separate incident late Sunday night in Clinton, Mo., an officer was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop. Read more about the suspected gunman and the officer killed in the line of duty, by clicking here.