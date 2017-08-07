Kansas City loses another child to gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The uncle of a Kansas City boy killed early Sunday morning when he apparently got a hold of a gun and shot himself, says his nephew’s name Ja-Don and he was two-years-old.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on S. Bannister Road near Lydia at 1:13 a.m. Sunday morning. Ja-Don was taken to the hospital where he died.

A neighbor of the family who lives downstairs and has been friends with Ja-Don’s mother since high school says the family has three kids, including a 7-year-old from a prior relationship and two children together, Ja-Don, 2, and his one-year-old sibling.

She says both parents were home at the time. It was Ja-Don’s father who called police.

The neighbor and friend named Sierra Jackson says she and her husband heard a loud noise in their friends’ apartment above. Her husband went upstairs to see what was going on. She says Ja-Don’s father opened the door covered in blood and holding his son in his arms.

Sierra Jackson says she later asked how Ja-Don got the gun. She says they told her it was on a shelf.

Police said this is the fourth child under the age of 16 to die from being shot in Kansas City, Mo. this year.

Look for more from FOX 4’s Melissa Stern, following the difficult story on the death of this two-year old boy and his family who mourns.