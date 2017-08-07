× Man charged with DUI for crash that killed woman Saturday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 24-year-old Independence man is charged in Jackson County with DUI following a deadly crash early Saturday morning at Truman Road and Baker Street.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m., when police say Carl Dakota A. Young, crossed the center line and struck another car head-on, killing Patrice Lee, a passenger in the other car.

Independence Police interviewed Young, who said he had been drinking in Grain Valley. After the crash he called his parents and told them he had been drinking and had a wreck, police say.

Prosecutors have requested bond set at $150,000.