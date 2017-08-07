Police surround home in Clinton Mo, where suspected police shooter was last seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Police have surrounded a Clinton, Mo. home in an area where witnesses recalled seeing the man believed to be the shooter in the death of Ofc. Gary Michael. That suspect is still on the loose.

Neighbors said they saw suspect Ian McCarthy bail out of a car at a home near Orchard and Jefferson shortly after Ofc. Michael was shot.

Police have been in the area all day long Monday, but around 5 p.m., the police presence drastically increased, including a police helicopter now overhead.

A police spokesperson told FOX 4 that they are searching a building based on a lead they received.

They said they have not found McCarthy or made contact with him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

McCarthy's criminal history includes a warrant issued in New Hampshire in Oct. 2013 after he failed to appear for sentencing on a disorderly conduct charge. Court records also show he pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license in Missouri in Nov. 2013. In July of 2015, he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Along with these cases, his rap sheet from 1997 to 2011 includes 20 different counts ranging from misdemeanor traffic violations to criminal charges.

Police said they are confident they will find the suspect, and that they will not let him dictate the search.