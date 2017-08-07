Records show TMC Lakewood failed to meet state regulations on employee background checks

The Truman Medical Center Lakewood Care Center failed in separate years to meet state regulations on background checks for employees, according to records reviewed by FOX 4 News.

Saturday a former Lakewood employee was charged with sexually abusing a patient on July 30.

Luis Soliz, 49, is charged with 1st degree sodomy and 1st degree sexual misconduct, stemming from a July 30 incident in which nurse reportedly walked into a resident’s room and observed Soliz, a medical care technician, having inappropriate contact with the patient.

While there’s no indication the failures in 2015 and 2016 inspections are related to the current Jackson County Case, the state found in July of 2015 that TMC Lakewood failed to properly conduct background checks, and to check whether bruises on three patients were tied to possible abuse.

TMC Lakewood submitted a plan to comply, but again in June of 2016, the department of Health and Senior Services cited TMC Lakeview for failing to check the backgrounds of two of 13 employees it sampled.

Again, TMC Lakewood submitted a plan to correct the problems.

Truman Medical Center issued a statement Monday: