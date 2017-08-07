Records show TMC Lakewood failed to meet state regulations on employee background checks

The Truman Medical Center Lakewood Care Center failed in separate years to meet state regulations on background checks for employees, according to records reviewed by FOX 4 News.
Saturday a former Lakewood employee was charged with sexually abusing a patient on July 30.
Luis Soliz, 49, is charged with 1st degree sodomy and 1st degree sexual misconduct, stemming from a July 30 incident in which nurse reportedly walked into a resident’s room and observed Soliz, a medical care technician, having inappropriate contact with the patient.
While there’s no indication the failures in 2015 and 2016 inspections are related to the current Jackson County Case, the state found in July of 2015 that TMC Lakewood failed to properly conduct background checks, and to check whether bruises on three patients were tied to possible abuse.
TMC Lakewood submitted a plan to comply, but again in June of 2016, the department of Health and Senior Services cited TMC Lakeview for failing to check the backgrounds of two of 13 employees it sampled.
Again, TMC Lakewood submitted a plan to correct the problems.
Truman Medical Center issued a statement Monday:
All Health Care facilities are under heavy regulation, as they should be. Truman Medical Centers has an aggressive compliance program including an anonymous tip hotline (each employee has that number printed on the badge set they wear daily) and a full-time compliance staff reporting directly to the Board of Directors. All employees are required to take part in detailed safety training each year. Truman Medical Centers has worked diligently to establish a “zero tolerance” culture, with the focus on the well-being of patients.
In situations where state surveyors would notify TMC Lakewood’s Long Term Center of a deficiency, an immediate plan would be put in place to ensure the deficiency is addressed and systemic changes are put in place to ensure an issue does not recur.
For instance, in the case of missing CNA background reports, all LTC employee files are audited by the HR manager to ensure the Nurse Aid Registry has been checked. This is in addition to the extensive nationwide criminal search, medical sanctions search, sex offender search, and Family Care Safety Registry search that already existed in those files (TMC performs multiple, overlapping searches). We then follow up with information to show actions have taken place and monitoring is occurring to make sure solutions are sustained. The Department of Health and Senior Services 2017 survey shows all background checks completed.