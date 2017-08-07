Renee Kelly’s chicken and zoodles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the kids head back to school this month and schedules get busier, time to cook dinner seems to dwindle. Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest visited Fox 4 with a fun and healthy meal your kids will enjoy.
Chicken and Zoodles
Directions:
2 Tbs Butter
3 ea garlic cloves mined
1/2 red onion
1 1/2 C. tomatoes
2 each chicken breasts sliced or 1/2 chicken roasted
3-4 each zucchini cut in spirals, making noodles
4 each lemon wedges
salt and pepper
Ingredients:
Heat a large sauté pan on medium heat.
Add the butter
Sweat the garlic and red onion in the pan with the butter for 2 minutes.
Add the tomatoes and simmer for 2 minutes
Add the chicken and zucchini noodles until heated all the way through.
Season with a squeeze of lemon and salt and pepper
Option: Top with cheese. Try brie, blue, or classic cheddar and parmesan.
