Renee Kelly’s chicken and zoodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the kids head back to school this month and schedules get busier, time to cook dinner seems to dwindle. Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest visited Fox 4 with a fun and healthy meal your kids will enjoy.

Chicken and Zoodles

Directions:

2 Tbs Butter

3 ea garlic cloves mined

1/2 red onion

1 1/2 C. tomatoes

2 each chicken breasts sliced or 1/2 chicken roasted

3-4 each zucchini cut in spirals, making noodles

4 each lemon wedges

salt and pepper

Ingredients:

Heat a large sauté pan on medium heat.

Add the butter

Sweat the garlic and red onion in the pan with the butter for 2 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and simmer for 2 minutes

Add the chicken and zucchini noodles until heated all the way through.

Season with a squeeze of lemon and salt and pepper

Option: Top with cheese. Try brie, blue, or classic cheddar and parmesan.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.