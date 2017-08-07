× Reward for information leading to arrest or charges in death of 25-year-old KC woman now $2,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police along with Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline announced an increase in reward money for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in the death of 25-year-old Destiny Weaver.

Weaver was found shot to death inside a car at Tower Park, near 76th and Holmes, on June 2, 2017.

Police say $500 has been added to the existing reward fund bringing the total reward possible to $2,500.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. TIPS may also be submitted electronically at http://www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading our NEW mobile app, P3TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money. All information is anonymous.