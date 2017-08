BELTON, Mo. — A truck plowed into the Snack Shack, 22 N Scott Ave, in Belton on Monday. FOX 4 viewer Devin McCleary sent FOX 4 the pictures below.

According to Lt. George with the Belton Police Dept., the vehicle swerved to avoid a trash truck that was entering the lane and lost control and struck the building. No injuries were reported. The City Manager and City Engineer are on scene checking structural concerns.