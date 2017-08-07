Two 16-year-olds shot and killed in KCK were standout athletes with big dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The victims in a drive by shooting in KCK Sunday night have been identified as 16-year-old Le'Andrew Vaughn and his cousin 16-year-old Adarius Barber. A third teenager in the car was also shot but his injuries are not life-threatening.

It happened Sunday night on Haskell near 62nd street. The victim's families say the boys were dropping off a friend when they were ambushed in the car. Vaughn killed instantly, Barber died later at the hospital.

"They took my heart away from me," said Vaughn's father Leo. "I just want people to know I am lost right now."

Vaughn said he got a call that something happened and rushed to the hospital. When he got there, he learned his nephew was dead but struggled to learn the fate of his son.

"No one could tell me where my son was," said Vaughn. "I got a phone calls to let me know that there was a body still left in the car and then I asked the surgeon directly, I looked in his eyes and he shook his head."

At that moment, Vaughn knew his youngest son was dead.

Vaughn describes his son as a good student who was looking froward to his Senior year at Schlegel High School. A stand out athlete on the baseball field, Vaughn says Le'Andrew already had a letter of intent from Wichita State and dreamed about playing in the Major Leagues.

"And now those dreams have been taken away," said Vaughn. "His dreams were taken away and so were mine."

Adarius Barber had similar dreams. Described as a good kid who played football for Washington High School.

According to Barber's Facebook page, he went to University of Kansas and became a guard in the NFL. Plans he hoped would become reality.

'That was his goal, that was his inspiration, that is what he wanted to do," said Barber's Step-Father Marco McElwee.

If you have any information about this crime, call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.