Driver swerves to avoid deer, crashes into KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family has a major cleanup project Tuesday because a car plowed into their home overnight.

The collision happened around midnight near East 96th and James A Reed Road in Kansas City.

Witnesses say the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed into the house. The vehicle ripped a hole in the side of the house and left a street sign in the driveway.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The woman who owns the house was sleeping in a back bedroom at the time. She told Fox 4 she's okay, but in shock and shaken up and doesn't want to talk on camera.

Police and firefighters shut off the home's electricity and gas in case there's any live wires. The woman living at the home will stay with relatives until it's turned back on. She said she has lived there for 57 years.