Election Results Here: KC special questions highlight metro August races in Missouri

Posted 9:36 pm, August 8, 2017, by
KC Q1: Streetcar Extension Election    Vote Total            98% Reporting                                                     
YES  16,143
NO  15,731
KC Q2: Streetcar Extension Sales Tax  Vote Total            98% Reporting                                                     
YES  13,416
NO  18,531
KC Q3: Increase minimum wage Vote Total        98% Reporting                                        
YES  21,686
NO  10,297
Clay Co. Child Services Fund    Vote Total       100% Reporting                                   
YES  5,580
NO  5,519
Grandview Capital Improvement    Vote Total          100% Reporting                                             
YES  671
NO  252
Independence Transportation  Tax              Vote Total                100% Reporting                                                         
YES  5,783
NO  1,300

 