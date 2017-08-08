Election Results Here: KC special questions highlight metro August races in Missouri

|KC Q1: Streetcar Extension Election
|Vote Total
|98% Reporting
|YES
|16,143
|NO
|15,731
|KC Q2: Streetcar Extension Sales Tax
|Vote Total
|98% Reporting
|YES
|13,416
|NO
|18,531
|KC Q3: Increase minimum wage
|Vote Total
|98% Reporting
|YES
|21,686
|NO
|10,297
|Clay Co. Child Services Fund
|Vote Total
|100% Reporting
|YES
|5,580
|NO
|5,519
|Grandview Capital Improvement
|Vote Total
|100% Reporting
|YES
|671
|NO
|252
|Independence Transportation Tax
|Vote Total
|100% Reporting
|YES
|5,783
|NO
|1,300