Expert weighs in on why it’s important to include things such as social media accounts in your will

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- August is national "Make A Will" month, but besides your property - what happens to your social media accounts when you pass on? Partner with Lathrop Gage, Courtney Conrad, explains why we all need a digital executor in the video player above.

Why Make a Will?

State law determines what happens to your property (and children) if you don’t have a will

Don’t forget your digital assets (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, emails, online balances, etc.) and even frequent flyer miles

Consider who handles your affairs (financial & health care) while you are living if you are unable to do so

Court may decide who gets your children if you don’t have one.

People don’t think about their digital life living on without their control, also things like frequent flyer miles are lost if not designated

I’m not dead, but can’t make my own decisions due to a severe medical situation. Will my loved ones know what I want done?

What else should people consider when doing a will or estate plan? What’s the difference, which would I need?

If you have questions about creating your own will, you can contact Courtney here.