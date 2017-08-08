Expert weighs in on why it’s important to include things such as social media accounts in your will

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- August is national "Make A Will" month, but besides your property - what happens to your social media accounts when you pass on? Partner with Lathrop Gage, Courtney Conrad, explains why we all need a digital executor in the video player above.
Why Make a Will?
- State law determines what happens to your property (and children) if you don’t have a will
- Don’t forget your digital assets (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, emails, online balances, etc.) and even frequent flyer miles
- Consider who handles your affairs (financial & health care) while you are living if you are unable to do so
Why you need a will?
- Court may decide who gets your children if you don’t have one.
- People don’t think about their digital life living on without their control, also things like frequent flyer miles are lost if not designated
- I’m not dead, but can’t make my own decisions due to a severe medical situation. Will my loved ones know what I want done?
- What else should people consider when doing a will or estate plan? What’s the difference, which would I need?
