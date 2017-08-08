Is “Snatched” worth grabbing? “The Dinner” appetizing? “King Arthur” regal? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A broad Amy Schumer comedy, a talky drama and an over-the-top action fantasy are new this week for home viewing! Here, Shawn and Russ let you know what's worth your time.

1) SNATCHED (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

There are some shamelessly funny moments along the way, but “Snatched” is essentially an R-rated sitcom that glosses over some borderline racist elements on the way to its predictable finale. It’s likable cast escapes unscathed.

SHAWN

"Snatched" is way funnier than it should be. It’s a sordid guilty pleasure of unbelievable moments and hi-jinx that could only happen in a movie.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE DINNER (R)

The Orchard

RUSS

The ensemble drama “The Dinner” is, at best, a mixed bag. Richard Gere plays a politician who sets up a dinner meeting with his estranged, mentally ill brother, played by Steve Coogan, and their wives, played by Rebecca Hall and Laura Linney. They need to discuss a tragic event that endangers the lives of their children. As the meal wears on, we're forced to change our perceptions of these characters.

SHAWN

You can see what the filmmakers were attempting to do. It just never works despite a solid cast.

RUSS

Smart and well acted, “The Dinner” wants to be another “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” but it lacks the biting humor and insight that made it a classic.

SHAWN

Yes, well acted but never engaging. Loved Richard Gere but just never really gets going or gets exciting.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

Director Guy Ritchie attempts to loosen thinks up a bit. And yes, his version of King Arthur attempts to be fun. It succeeds for the most part even if it mostly doesn't make any sense or deliver any coherency.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

