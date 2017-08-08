KC residents head to polls to decide on on three big issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s Election Day in Missouri, and Kansas City voters will be deciding some important issues Tuesday. Plus, there are new rules to keep in mind when it comes to voting.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. This is the first election in Missouri where all voters are required to show a photo ID before voting. That includes a driver’s license, a state-issued ID , a passport or a military ID. If you don’t have a photo ID, you can bring a utility bill, a paycheck, or bank statement and sign a document validating your ID. If you don’t have any ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

Kansas City voters will be deciding three big issues:

The first question asks if officials should get city-wide approval before expanding the streetcar from Union Station to UMKC. Right now, only those who live in that streetcar taxing district will vote on whether to expand the streetcar.

The second question asks for approval to raise sales taxes to pay for a 25-mile streetcar extension or light rail system from KCI to the Truman Sports Complex to the zoo to the Plaza.

Then the final question asks if Kansas City should raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour, capping out at $15 an hour in 2022. State law currently prohibits cities from raising the minimum wage so if this passes, no one is really sure what would happen next.

Other cities in Missouri have different issues and races to decide on Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m.

New MO Voter Rules

1) Show Photo ID - Driver’s License, state-issued ID, passport or military ID

2) If no photo ID, bring - Utility bill, paycheck or bank statement and sign document confirming ID

3) If no ID, can cast a provisional ballot