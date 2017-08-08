Leavenworth man found guilty of ‘assault with intent to murder’ for setting boss on fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A civilian hospital employee was found guilty on Tuesday in federal court of intent to commit murder. Prosecutors say Clifford Currie, 54, set a woman on fire at Fort Leavenworth in an effort to kill her.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., alleged that in September 2016, Currie threw gasoline or some other inflammable liquid on his female supervisor at Munson Army Health Center, lit her on fire and assaulted her with a straight edge razor.

Another hospital worker came to the victim’s aid when she heard screams and saw the victim with fire covering her face, head and body. That woman told police that when she fell to the ground with the victim trying to put out the fire, that Currie put his foot on the victim’s throat and tried to stab her.

While trying to stop Currie from continuing the assault on the victim, the woman was injured prosecutors say. Currie was subdued by hospital employees and then arrested.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors say Currie made the statement that he would like to speak with an attorney and that he needed psychiatric help.

He faces a penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.