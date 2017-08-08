× Local school supplies drive collects 8,000 pounds of used supplies that can be reused

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City classrooms are ready to welcome students later this month thanks to a local nonprofit.

Scrap KC collected 8,000 pounds of used supplies from businesses, manufacturers and community members that can be reused. Then 300 volunteers cleaned and repurpose them .

They boxed them up for 100 classrooms in schools across the metro area that have kids from lower-income families.

“Maybe the families can`t afford to buy them, or there is not enough money in the school budget, and the teachers are always in need of those resources, and a lot of times they are spending money out of their own pocket,” owner of Scraps KC, Brenda Mott, said.

The drive organizers are visiting 49 schools.