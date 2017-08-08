Minnesota men travel to metro to buy ‘Mutts Cutts’ replica van from 90’s comedy Dumb and Dumber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It always gets a lot of attention.

A van modeled after the one in the popular comedy Dumb and Dumber got its Kansas City owner a lot of looks on social media during the weekend, and now, it's found a brand new owner. "The Shaggin' Wagon" is headed out of state.

Just when we thought social media posts concerning Kansas City area car designer Joe Pace, and his latest creation couldn't get any cooler, he did something like this on Tuesday. News circulated during the weekend about Pace's creation of the Mutt Cutts van.

You've seen the likeness of this shaggy, brown van before. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels left audiences laughing with it in the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber. The van is a replica of the one in the movie, with floppy ears on top, and a horn that barks. The Ford Econoliner van is covered in five rolls of brown shag carpet. It looks like a giant, gas-powered canine as it prowls through traffic.

Some call it a dog van. Others simply grin and call it "The Shaggin' Wagon."

"You can go anywhere. People post it on the Facebook. They go crazy. Can I take a picture of it? They'll go on the freeway and hang out of their cars taking pictures," Pace told FOX 4 News on Tuesday.

Twenty-three years after the popular movie was released by Warner Brothers, the world is still laughing. Facebook posts concerning Pace's cool car have gone worldwide, attracting interested parties who say they want to buy the furry Ford.

"I thought, how cool would that be?" Jake Downs, a Mankato, Minnesota resident, told FOX 4 News.

Downs and an uncle say they saw the Mutt Cutts van on Facebook, and they had to have it. The two Minnesotans drove to the Kansas City metro with checkbook in hand. Pace says Downs paid $20,000 to take the van home, and to add it to an uncle's car collection.

"I hope they want to take pictures with it. I hope they want to take a ride in it. I hope it puts a smile on their face more than anything. That's what the movie is all about," Downs said.

"It puts smiles on people's faces, and I'm going to miss it," Pace said.

Pace says he owns 11 other cars, and he's done other movie-themed cars as well, including cars that pay homage to Ghostbusters and Back to the Future. He says parting ways with the Dumb and Dumber car hurts more than the others because he loves it so much. There's nothing dumb about that.

Downs says his uncle plans to keep the Shaggin' Wagon indoors, so the carpet on the exterior won't ruin. Pace says he's selling it to help pay for his new purchase, a Lamborghini Countach.