MSHP says accused Clinton cop killer Ian McCarthy has been arrested in Urich, MO

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says they’ve captured suspected cop killer Ian McCarthy on Tuesday night, he was arrested near Urich, Mo., at about 7:40 p.m. FOX 4 is working to gather more details about the arrest.

BREAKING: Source confirms Ian McCarthy in custody. Found near 7 Highway at Route U. Wanted in murder of Clinton officer Gary Michael. https://t.co/spktOlaSQg — John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) August 9, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday police surrounded a home in Chilhowee, Mo., after officers descended on the small town Tuesday afternoon in search of McCarthy, believed to be the man who shot and killed Clinton, Mo. Police Officer Michael Sunday night.

Sergeant Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10: 45 p.m. Sunday, Officer Michael, 37, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. He stopped McCarthy along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with McCarthy, McCarthy fired a round towards the officer, striking Officer Michael.

McCarthy has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to online records, in July 2015, McCarthy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. FOX 4 continues to look into his history.

According to Sgt. Lowe, Officer Michael tried to return fire, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle. By 6:30 a.m., officers had located the suspect vehicle, but the suspect remained on the run.