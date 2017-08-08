Police determine bones found at construction site near KC Star building are human bones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., police confirmed Tuesday that the bones discovered at a construction site Monday are human bones.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department says the Jackson County Medical Examiner and archaeologists are investigating the case.

Police said Monday that a construction company was digging in the area of 18th and McGee, between Christopher Elbow Chocolates and the Kansas City Star Building, when they discovered the bones.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX 4 on Monday that the bones are believed to be “many, many, many years old.”