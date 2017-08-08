Series of damaging floods lead property owners, including Coach’s Bar and Grill, to decide not to rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Recent heavy rains led to flood damage that left Coach's Bar and Grill along 103rd Street with an uncertain future, and on Tuesday the restaurant said in a Facebook post that they will not be rebuilding at that location, the decision was collective among property owners at a series of shops in a development they shared.

Part of the post reads: "It was a decision made by the property owners after 6 floods over the years and all the damage, it is just not worth it."

FOX 4 spoke with Cathy Pickens last week, the current general manager. She said that she and her staff have been through a lot in the more than 20 years she has been at the restaurant, but nothing quite like the flooding at the end of July.

"This is not my first flood but it’s the most devastating flood. In the past we could power wash everything out, put up a few extra walls, paint, and in a week we would be back at it. This time, it’s not the case," she said.

The flooding from Indian Creek caused many of the walls inside the strip mall to fall down as the waters rose to about five-feet high. This was the highest Indian Creek has ever risen – it crested at two-and-a-half feet higher than the previous record.