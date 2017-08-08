Following manhunt, suspected Clinton cop killer Ian McCarthy arrested, taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Following a manhunt that nearly spanned two days and required more than 100 law enforcement officers, a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper arrested Ian McCarthy, the man suspected of shooting and killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

Officer Michael died Sunday when he was shot during a traffic stop. McCarthy faces a first degree murder charge

Sergeant Bill Lowe with the Missouri Highway Patrol said McCarthy, 39, was taken into custody near Bucksaw Marina.

"The incident occurred on Route U, which is just almost directly east of here about a mile south of Bucksaw Marina. He was taken into custody without incident, there was no struggle," Sgt. Lowe said during a news conference.

Authorities were given info by a passerby about a pedestrian walking on a highway. When the Henry County Sheriff's Office received the tip, they passed it on to the highway patrol.

The capture happened at about 6:15 p.m. Sgt. Lowe says he's thrilled that McCarthy is in custody, but the loss of Officer Michael is still stinging. The trooper called it a senseless, cowardly act.

"Officer Michael was heroic to the end, even sustaining a fatal gunshot wound he was able to protect himself and the citizens here in Clinton. That just goes to his heroic actions and his ability to think and process things in a critical manner," Sgt. Lowe said.

McCarthy was not armed, investigators still need to locate the weapon used in shooting that killed Officer Michael. Furthermore, they're investigating whether the suspect had any help and how he managed to evade capture. McCarthy did suffer a gunshot injury on Sunday, it's not been said where he was struck. He's being treated at a Kansas City hospital.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens issued this statement:

McCarthy has a long criminal history in the state of New Hampshire that includes the stabbing of a young boy in 2001. More recently McCarthy pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license. He also had an outstanding warrant for an illegal firearm charge in Missouri. In all - there are 20 items on his rap sheet.

Sgt. Lowe said that he's thankful for everyone who provided tips, saying it was vital to apprehending McCarthy.

"This city's been on edge, this county has been on edge not knowing where this individual was, so this gives them a sense of relief and ability to get back to some sense of normalcy. Just extremely thankful to the citizens of Henry County and the citizens of Clinton that continued to give us tips and information. Without that we may still be looking for him​," he said.

Editor's Note: A previous FOX 4 report indicated that McCarthy was arrested near Urich, we have since been given updated information which is reflected in the copy above.