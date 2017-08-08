× Who is Ian McCarthy ? Suspect in killing of Clinton police officer convicted of stabbing boy in 2001

CLINTON, Mo. — Police and deputies in and around Henry County, Mo., are moving throughout their day as if the suspect in the murder of a Clinton police officer could be around the next corner.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said early Tuesday that they have no information indicating Ian McCarthy, 39, has left Clinton or Henry County and are “fairly certain” McCarthy is still on foot.

Officer Gary Michael, 37, stopped a 2008 Dodge Nitro for a registration violation Sunday night. Ten seconds later came word that shots were fired and an officer was struck. An emergency worker advised that the officer had been shot twice in the chest and was in cardiac arrest. Click here to hear the dispatch calls for help.

McCarthy has a violent history and authorities emphasize he should be considered armed and dangerous and urge citizens not to approach him.

Here’s what FOX 4 has learned about his past:

He was convicted of first degree assault in New Hampshire for stabbing a boy in the neck, chest and abdomen in June 2001.

Court records say a warrant was issued for McCarthy in New Hampshire in October 2013 after he failed to appear for sentencing for a disorderly conduct charge.

The records show McCarthy had an extensive criminal background in that state, with 20 counts ranging from misdemeanor traffic violations to criminal charges filed between 1997 and 2011.

In Missouri, McCarthy pleaded guilty in November 2013 to a misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

In July 2015 he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in Missouri. Court records don’t indicate the outcome of that case.

Michael was the first officer to die in the line of duty in Clinton, a town of about 9,000 people. Clinton is about an hour and 15 minutes southeast of Kansas City, about 30 miles directly south of Warrensburg.

Download the FOX 4 KC app and set up your alerts so you will be notified if/when McCarthy is arrested.

Click here for iPhone. Click here for Android.

Other stories in our coverage of Michael’s murder:

Henry County releases dispatch recording of moments after Clinton, Mo., officer was killed

Clinton, Mo., residents say they didn’t sleep well knowing suspect still on the loose

Brother of slain Clinton, Mo. officer speaks on the man he calls his ‘hero’

Clinton, Mo., man wanted for killing of officer during traffic stop