Advocates for increased minimum wage in Kansas City laud ballot measure win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People who make minimum wage in Missouri could soon see a larger paycheck. On Tuesday, question three on Kansas City's ballot passed. The measure allows Kansas City to raise the minimum wage above the state minimum, even though a new state law doesn't allow a city to make its own rules on the issue.

According to the Kansas City Election Board website on Tuesday night, around 75 percent of voters voted in favor of the measure south of the river, and combined with Platte and Clay counties it was a "Yes" vote by a 68 to 32 percent margin.

The proposal creates a new minimum wage of $10 an hour starting later in August. Then, it would gradually increase until minimum wage reached $15 an hour by 2022.

The state law forced St. Louis to stop requiring $10 an hour minimum wage and go back to $7.50 an hour. Local advocates of the measure are calling Tuesday night a victory.