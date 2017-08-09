× Airbnb offering two-night stay in unique “dome home” during eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Airbnb is teaming up with National Geographic to give-away two days inside a “dome home” in Oregon.

The winner will be one of the first to see the eclipse. You’ll also be flown in a jet around the Pacific Ocean to see the eclipse from the sky.

The dome tent is located in the Oregon wilderness.

Those interested in entering the contest have to answer, “Why you think the eclipse is bringing people together?”

To answer the question and enter, click here.