‘Drive for our Lives’ bus tour stops at city hall to rally for health care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rally outside city hall saw local leaders joining health care advocates fighting for health insurance for millions of Americans.

At city hall, the national bus tour called "Drive For Our Lives" launched at the end of July. It's traveled to over 20 states and stopped at Kansas City's city hall at noon.

Mayor Sly James and former Secretary of State Jason Kander are joining health care advocates on the steps. They're voicing their concern about possible future changes to the Affordable Care Act, and what that could mean for millions of Americans.

They're worried millions of families could lose health insurance. They want members of congress to hold town hall meetings to hear from people before any future votes on the Affordable Care Act.

"It is really important that we remember that it is people power that made this happen," Kander said. "People power that is the reason that Trumpcare for the moment is dead and Obamacare is alive, and that means that millions of Americans still have health insurance and that makes a huge difference in their lives. And the second, is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep this enthusiasm going because it is an opportunity to finally do what I think is the right thing, which is to make health care a right for every American.

The tour will run through August.