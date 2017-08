OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fire crews responded to a building fire at an Overland Park golf course on Wednesday.

Overland Park Fire tweeted photos of a maintenance building billowing smoke just after 1 p.m. at the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lions Gate at 147th Street and Nall Avenue.

The fire department said there were no injuries, later tweeting that crews were taking extra care to vent a propane tank.