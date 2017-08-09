Hundreds lined the street as law enforcement escorted body of fallen officer to funeral home in his hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Dozens of law enforcement officers from all around the region Wednesday escorted the body of Officer Gary Michael back to his home.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town square for the huge procession.

More than 150 vehicles made the 77 mile journey from Kansas City to Clinton as a large contingent of law enforcement officers escorted Michael's body to the funeral home.

Crowds of people lined the streets of Clinton in preparation for the homecoming. Some placed American flags along the route and many chose to gather in the town square, where a giant American flag was lifted into the sky by a fire department ladder truck.

Michael's body passed under the flag as a final tribute before making its way to the funeral home.

"The support in this community for law enforcement has been amazing," said Les Kerr, leader of the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team. "You get into rural America and heart of America and the support here is absolutely amazing."

Many people in town took time out of their day to pay tribute to officer Michael. They say they appreciate the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect and serve this community of 9,000 people.

Boy Scouts gathered in uniform for a lesson their parents hope they won't ever forget.

"It’s very important for our younger generation to understand what has been sacrificed here and to pay tribute to this great man for the life he has given for this community," said Duston Ross, one of the scout leaders.

There also is a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the town square. And a huge crowd is expected at Michael's visitation Friday and funeral on Saturday.