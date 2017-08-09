× Joe’s Weather Blog: What’s the deal with the cool August (so far)

Good afternoon…radar at 3PM is showing an area of showers moving into the region from eastern KS as I type this. There are a couple of cells popping up as well ahead of the main area. Grab an umbrella so that you’re not surprised.

Forecast:

Tonight: Lots of clouds with some evening showers and then the potential of some storms re-firing towards the wee hours of Thursday morning. Lows in the 60s

Thursday: Scattered showers/storms in the AM that should fade as the morning evolves…then variably cloudy and mild but not overly hot. Highs close to 80°

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers not out of the question. Highs again near 80°

Discussion:

Pretty short blog today…busy busy busy day at work as we’re pre-planning our Solar Eclipse coverage for Monday 8/21. In addition a special program will air the Saturday before that (the 19th) that will answer many of your questions regarding the eclipse. For additional information see our growing web information at fox4kc.com/eclipse !

As I type this…I’m tracking a decent area of coverage of rain…maybe a couple of rumbles of thunder thrown in as well…progressing into eastern KS. This will impact the area as the late afternoon continues. The rain isn’t overly heavy…this will be NOTHING like what happened over the weekend. Rain amounts appear to be under 1/2″ or so.

Here is a look at radar…

As we heat up this afternoon, we’re 80-85° now…the atmosphere has become somewhat unstable over our area…so we’re also seeing a few isolated showers/storms pop up ahead of the main area.

So with the building instability and a disturbance that is generating the rain to the west this afternoon…we should see the rain chances here go up into the evening. Then overnight a weak low level jet stream may create some more “lift” and re-fire storms into the mid AM hours on THU.

More on what happens after that in tomorrow’s blog.

The other item of interest is this unusually cool weather in August. I’ve had so many folks talk to me about how pleasant it’s been lately. Aside from the flooding that is…

Through yesterday our temperatures for the 1st 9 days of the month are running more than 8° below average. That’s a pretty big number but granted it’s a small “sample size” of the month so far. It got me thinking though…I don’t remember such a cool start to the month in quite some time…let’s check it out and see how things stack up…and interestingly it’s pretty amazing.

For the 1st 9 days of the month…it’s been almost historically “cool”.

That’s a pretty amazing thing. What is also of interest is that the 2nd coldest start to August may stay close to there because there isn’t really any “hot” weather coming for at least the next 7 days…so that takes us into the middle of the month. From there we should get hotter.

It’s also important to note that we’re losing about 2-3 minutes of daylight/day right now…and that the average high is slowly dropping from the upper 80s today (88°) to the mid 80s (85°) by the end of the month. So in a sense the “cool” weather is coming at a perfect time (the almost hottest part of the summer)

The next question will be exactly how hot we will be able to get later in the month given the “lushness” of the terrain out there. Also will we start to get pretty muggy again? Odds favor yes to the 2nd part.

The pattern isn’t going to be overly wet for us for the next 5 days or so…aside from what happens this evening and overnight.

OK that will do it for today…as mentioned a nice short blog!

Our feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever…from Cummings, KS up in Atchison Co.

Joe