KC Zoo stops by studio with big surprise for little boy from UK while he’s live on the Fox 4 Morning Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alexander Goodwin is the brave 10-year-old who came to Kansas City for cancer treatment last year. Now nine months later, he's getting ready to head back home to England.

The 10-year-old got scanned for the first time since finishing chemotherapy Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning he was ready to stop by the Fox 4 studio to chat with Abby Eden and Mark Alford about how he is feeling.

The young boy was almost speechless when two members of the Kansas City Zoo interrupted his interview with an owl and an eagle. His face immediately showed pure joy then he began to rattle off facts about each of the animals. Watch that moment in the video player above.