Merriam drivers will see active ramp meters along I-35 starting Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Beginning Wednesday ramp meters along I-35 in Merriam will be activated.

Ramp meters are special traffic signals that are used to control mainly congestion. They work like regular traffic lights.

Interstate-35 has congestion issues especially during rush hour. The meters located on the on ramps are meant to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

The latest ramp meters are located at the on-ramps for northbound Johnson Drive and southbound 67th Street.

A red light means stop and a green light means go--- in this case allowing the vehicles to proceed onto the interstate.

KC Scout along with KDOT and MoDOT have been working on the ramp meters for the last couple of years, working to identify problem areas along I-35 from the Kansas/Missouri state line on the north to I-435 on the south.