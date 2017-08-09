Nobody hurt, but propane tank proves to be nuisance at LionsGate golf course fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Firefighters say they were able to extinguish a Wednesday afternoon fire in a maintenance shop at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in about 20 minutes, but they had to keep pouring water on a tank venting propane.

A news release says crews arrived just before 1 p.m., and began fighting a fire emitting heavy smoke and flames, the propane tank continued to fuel it. Nobody was hurt, and they continued to monitor the propane to make sure it wasn't at a dangerous level after the fire was out.

The maintenance building is heavily damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.