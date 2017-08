× One dead, multiple injured in crash at 38th and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking into what caused a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.

Several people were hurt in the crash at 38th and The Paseo shortly before 7 p.m. One person died at the scene.

No immediate word was given on the specific conditions of the other victims, FOX 4 will update this story with more information as its released.