Raytown armed robber has trouble making getaway

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Raytown Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an armed robbery at a Raytown convenience store.

Police released surveillance photos and video of a black male entering the Phillips 66 at 8111 E. 87th Street at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The pictured subject robbed the business at hunpoint. He forced his way into the clerk's cage to take cash from the register and a bucket of individually wrapped Magnum condoms. As he moved to leave, the clerk activated the magnetic locks on the doors. The suspect fired multiple shots into the front doors and shouldered the door open. No one was struck by the bullets. He was last seen running to the south on foot," police said in a news release.

If you know who this person is, or have any information on this case, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.