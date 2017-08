Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Cardinals might've gotten another win on the Royals, but the boys in blue were having the last laugh Tuesday night.

Cardinals centerfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Adam Wainwright found themselves a bit out of place when they got on the wrong team bus.

Wainwright said even the Royals' bus driver was in on it. The Royals take on the Cards again tonight as the I-70 series moves to St. Louis.

Game on, Red Birds.

Welp. @UncleCharlie50 & I just got on the wrong team bus 😫 pic.twitter.com/BIwO6dIf8V — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) August 9, 2017

Yep, the @Royals bus driver set us up! He got us... well done https://t.co/kSgoPNnJEW — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 9, 2017