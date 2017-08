CLINTON, Mo. — Community members and loved ones are remembering Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael at candlelight vigil at the Henry County Courthouse.

The man suspected of shooting and killing him, Ian McCarthy, was arrested on Tuesday night and is in the Henry County Jail, he faces a murder charge.

Officer Michael’s funeral will be held on Saturday August 12 at 11:00am at Benson Convention Center 1008 East Sedalia Avenue in Clinton.