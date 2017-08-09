Watch live: Law enforcement escorts body of Officer Gary Michael from KC to Clinton, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, law enforcement will escort the body of Officer Gary Michael, who was killed Sunday night when a traffic stop suddenly turned violent, from Kansas City to Clinton, Mo.

The nearly 76 mile trip is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Fox 4 will be live streaming it in the video player above.

Officer Michael was just 37 years old and leaves behind a wife and step sons.

The man charged with murdering the officer, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, was taken into custody Tuesday night near Bucksaw Marina. He is now behind bars at the Henry County Jail and is being held without bond.