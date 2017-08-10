Aiming to make a difference, state & local leaders say stopping issues impacting our youth starts at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- State and local leaders are teaming up to make a difference, and they're starting with teens right here in the metro.

On Thursday they met with families at the Lincoln Building, 18th and Vine, to talk about issues affecting our youth.

Some of those issues include suicide, mental illness, and physical and verbal abuse.

State Representative Brandon Ellington and representatives from two programs -- "GYRL" and "I Am My Brother's Keeper" -- discussed ways to help teens.

They believe making a change starts at home with communication -- simply being available to your children when they need someone to talk to and even when they don't.

"We've got to start asking the real questions and be responsible," said Mr. E, founder of Giving Yourself Real Love. "We've got to start caring about the things that are happening, and we're just letting them go away. We've got to start addressing domestic violence. Yes, I'm depressed because I'm watching my mom and do things at home, and I don't know where I need to go or how I'm going to grow."

Another outreach event is planned for later this month. The 10th annual "Unity in the Community" is Sunday, Aug. 27 at Spring Valley Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.